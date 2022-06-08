Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / COVID-19 / Wisconsin justices say COVID records can be released
A view down the middle of tree-lined State Street in Madison, Wisconsin
In this April 15, 2020, photo, State Street is mostly empty around noontime due to the coronavirus pandemic in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP file photo: Wisconsin State Journal)

Wisconsin justices say COVID records can be released

By: The Associated Press June 8, 2022

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday said the state health department can release data on coronavirus outbreak cases, information sought two years ago near the beginning of the pandemic.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo