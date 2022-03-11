Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Flanked by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, left, and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting at the Justice Department on Thursday in Washington. (AP photo: Kevin Lamarque, Pool)

Justice Department names pandemic fraud prosecutor

By: The Associated Press March 11, 2022

The Justice Department named a chief prosecutor for pandemic fraud Thursday, following through on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union promise to go after criminals who stole billions in relief money.

