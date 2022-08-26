Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
an encampment at Powderhorn Park with tents on the grass in 2020
In 2020, an encampment at Powderhorn Park swelled to a few hundred residents. It was shut down due to concerns about violence and drug use. The park was cleared up by skid steer, scooping up remaining items and disposing of them in a garbage truck. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Judge: Save belongings of homeless

Police must not trash possessions during encampment sweeps

By: Laura Brown August 26, 2022

A federal class action lawsuit concerning those who lost property during homeless encampment sweeps in Minneapolis is permitted to go forward in part.

