Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / New approach to homeless camps
a homeless encampment at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis
Houses were visible Thursday, July 15, 2020, across the street from a homeless encampment at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis. The next month, protesters gathered at Powderhorn Park to protest the clearing of the encampment. By mid-August the encampment was shut down, a skid steer scooping up remaining items and disposing on them in a garbage truck. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

New approach to homeless camps

By: Laura Brown April 6, 2022

Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, has introduced a bill that would require cities to develop plans to better deal with homeless encampments.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo