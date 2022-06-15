Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Law firm profitability set records in 2021, survey finds
Gavel, Law books
Depositphotos.com image

Law firm profitability set records in 2021, survey finds

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 15, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield’s Bright Insight Survey revealed record growth for law firms in 2021 with 85% of firm respondents indicating that COVID-19 had a favorable impact on their firms.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo