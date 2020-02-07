Recognition of outstanding service: Judge Peter M. Reyes Jr.

After five years on the Minnesota Court of Appeals, Judge Peter Reyes says that he has been surprised by a couple of things at this post. One is the workload. He’s not complaining, but it did get his attention.

“I was a little surprised at how demanding this job is,” he said. “Most people don’t understand the time and effort it takes to really make the right decision — read the files, read the briefs, and really try to understand where the parties are coming from.”

Another is the culture of the appellate court, which has struck Reyes as tremendously collaborative and friendly.

“Everyone here is so supportive,” he said. “It’s a great group of people personally and professionally. It’s a great place to be.”

A onetime clerk of Senior Judge Salvador Rosas, Reyes recognizes the value of patient, attentive mentors. He says he’s had plenty both during his private practice as an IP lawyer, and on the bench. “I’ve been the beneficiary of lawyers and judges who have taken the time to mentor me and champion me,” Reyes said. “It’s a very long list.”

Reyes recently was the recipient of the American Bar Association’s Spirit of Excellence Award for his commitment to racial and ethnic diversity in the legal profession. He said those elements are part and parcel of what he does every day.

“I really do feel like my calling is in the judiciary,” Reyes said. “I feel blessed to be a public servant and give back to the community as a judge.”

