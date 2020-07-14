Bar Buzz: Four judge slots open

The governor has four more judgeships to fill and applications are being accepted, the state’s Judicial Selection Commission has announced.

One is in 5th Judicial District, where Judge Gordon Moore is leaving to accept an appointment to the Minnesota Supreme Court. He will replace retiring Associate Justice David Lillehaug, who leaves at the end of the month.

Moore’s District Court replacement will chamber in Worthington in Nobles County.

Another pending choice will fill the vacancy created when Gov. Tim Walz sent 4th District Court Judge Theodora K. Gaïtas to a seat on the state Court of Appeals.

Two other appointments are needed to replace 4th District Court judges Fred Karasov and Ronald L. Abrams, the commission announced. All three new 4th District judges will chamber in Minneapolis.

The Judicial Selection Commission is responsible for identifying, vetting and recommending candidates for the governor to consider.

Because the Judicial Branch currently requires judicial slots to be held open for four months during the COVID-19 crisis, recommendations won’t be submitted to the governor until the opening has either met the vacancy requirement, or the branch has granted an exception for that opening.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application and application instructions from Carl Dennis, associate director of appointments, via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.

Application materials are due by close of business on Monday, July 27, and should be addressed to the commission Chair Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. The commission expects to hold interviews in early August.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.