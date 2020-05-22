Bar Buzz: Gaïtas to join Court of Appeals, replacing Rodenberg

Theodora Gaïtas is the latest addition to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Gaïtas, who has been a Hennepin County District Court judge since 2018, will fill the vacancy created when Judge John Rodenberg retires from his at-large seat this summer.

“Judge Gaïtas has a reputation for excellence and an unquestionable commitment to fairness and justice for Minnesotans,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a May 18 press release.

“Her experience is deeply rooted in service to others—both in her work on behalf of victims of domestic violence and children, and as a public defender,” the governor said.

Gaïtas’ career started in 1993 when she was a law clerk in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. After that she worked as an assistant public defender for both Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and the state of Minnesota.

From 2013 to 2018, she was an attorney for the Matonich Law firm. She was selected by Gov. Mark Dayton for a seat the Hennepin County District Court bench on Sept. 12, 2018. Gaïtas was also a finalist for a Court of Appeals seat last October.

As a Hennepin County District Court judge chambered in Minneapolis, Gaïtas has presided over felony cases as a member of the court’s Property/Drug team. She also co-chairs the 4th District’s Domestic Violence Steering Committee.

She worked previously at the Court of Appeals when she clerked for Judge Robert H. Schumacher. Among her community activities, she has served as a board member for both the Jungle Theater and for Children of Incarcerated Caregivers.

She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota, and cum laude with a juris doctorate from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Rodenberg, who has served on the Court of Appeals since 2012, retires on Aug. 21.

