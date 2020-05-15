Quantcast
Minnesota Supreme Court appointee Gordon Moore speaks during a press conference Friday in St. Paul. Listening at left is Gov. Tim Walz. (Pool photo: Evan Frost, Minnesota Public Radio)
Minnesota Supreme Court: Moore’s the man

By: Kevin Featherly May 15, 2020

Opting for geographic rather than racial diversity, Gov. Tim Walz has selected Gordon Moore, a Nobles County District Court judge, to replace Justice David Lillehaug on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

