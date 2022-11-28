Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minnesota State Capitol building
With Democrats in control of both the Minnesota House and Senate, there will likely be a push for across-the-board legalization of recreational cannabis. (AP file photo)

New Legislature increases chances for legal cannabis

By: Dan Heilman November 28, 2022

When the 93rd session of the Minnesota Legislature opens on Jan. 3, along with the usual business of budgets and taxes will be a newcomer to the spotlight: the legalization of recreational cannabis.

