AP file photo Carolyn Bryant Donham in 1955. AP file photo Emmett L. Till in an undated photo.

Woman won’t be charged in Emmett Till killing

By: The Associated Press, By Michael Goldberg and Allen G. Breed Associated Press/Report for America August 10, 2022

A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement.

