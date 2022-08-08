Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
University of Minnesota Law School

Minnesota Law adds diversity dean

By: Laura Brown August 8, 2022

The University of Minnesota Law School has announced the appointment of Ra’Shya Ghee as its inaugural assistant dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Ghee will join Minnesota Law in this capacity in mid-August.

