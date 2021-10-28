Quantcast
Recent News
Lola Velazquez-Aguilu
Lola Velazquez-Aguilu

The POWER 30: Lola Velazquez-Aguilu

By: Minnesota Lawyer October 28, 2021

Litigation is tough, and Lola Velazquez-Aguilu knows it. Although she’s in-house at Medtronic, lead counsel for brain modulation, she’s spent a lot of time in court as an assistant U.S. attorney, particularly in the Starkey prosecution.

