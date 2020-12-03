Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Judge orders fitness center closed
Gavel
Depositphotos.com image

Judge orders fitness center closed

By: Kevin Featherly December 3, 2020

A judge has ordered the closure of a Plainview fitness center that defied Gov. Tim Walz’s latest COVID-19 order to shut down public accommodations, including gyms.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo