Shady’s Hometown Tavern
Kris Schiffler, right, the owner of Shady’s Hometown Tavern in Albany, Minnesota, tells supporters outside his business that he is not opening his bar and grill Monday on the advice of his attorney. AP photo: Star Tribune

Attorney general sues to keep Shady’s restaurant closed

By: Kevin Featherly May 21, 2020

The restaurant's owner planned to defy Gov. Walz's executive order.

