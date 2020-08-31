Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Newsletter middle / Impact of the CARES Act on bankruptcy
CARES Act
Depositphotos.com image

Impact of the CARES Act on bankruptcy

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 31, 2020

The CARES Act makes some significant changes to the U.S. Bankruptcy Code that affect debt restructuring and participation in federal relief programs.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo