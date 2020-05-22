Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Session 2020: Fate of lawyerly legislation
Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz displays Minnesota team colors recently as he signs legislation in St. Paul. Photo: Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

Session 2020: Fate of lawyerly legislation

By: Kevin Featherly May 22, 2020

Some bills fail, some succeed; others wait: Here's a rundown of some bills we kept an eye on in 2020.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo