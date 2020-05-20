Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Public safety bill ‘very much alive’
Kurt Daudt
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown walks out of the House Chamber on Sunday, May 17. AP photo: Star Tribune

Public safety bill ‘very much alive’

Mariani pins continued hopes on special session

By: Kevin Featherly May 20, 2020

Rep. Mariani pins his continued hopes for passing the legislation on a special session.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo