Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / In the Hopper: So long, slavery; quality ed; House guns
House Judiciary Chair John Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, displays a copy of the Minnesota Constitution, which one of his ancestors signed. His House File 3008 would ask voters to change the state constitution by deleting all references to slavery and involuntary servitude. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
House Judiciary Chair John Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, displays a copy of the Minnesota Constitution, which one of his ancestors signed. His House File 3008 would ask voters to change the state constitution by deleting all references to slavery and involuntary servitude. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

In the Hopper: So long, slavery; quality ed; House guns

By: Kevin Featherly March 6, 2020

In a unanimous vote, House Judiciary last week took a step toward eliminating slavery and involuntary servitude from the Minnesota Constitution.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo