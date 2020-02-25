Bar Buzz: Achievement gap

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, left, and former Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Alan Page describe Federal Reserve research into Minnesota’s racial achievement gaps on Feb. 17, during a Senate E-12 Finance and Policy Committee hearing.

Test scores and reading proficiency for kids of color are poor and many graduates leave high school unprepared for the job market or college, Kashkari said.

“It is hard to think that we can continue to do what we are doing and not figure out how to change the outcomes that we see,” Page said.

The two men support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing all kids a civil right to high-quality education. However, except for indirect reference to that effort during questions and answers with senators, the men did not discuss it at the hearing.