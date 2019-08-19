Bar Buzz: Getch’yr gavel pencils and purple hand fans right here

Quantcast
This young judge donned a black robe at the Minnesota Judicial Branch's first-ever State Fair booth last year.
August 19, 2019

Judges and judicial branch staffers will be back to the State Fair with a renewed selfie station and a supply of gavel pencils. “Our first year at the Fair was very successful. We visited with thousands of fair-goers, and we could barely keep the gavel pencils stocked,” said Chief Justice Lorie Gildea.

Judges and purple hand fans will be available at the back southeast corner of the Education Building, the same location as last year.  Look for the volunteers in judicial branch T-shirts.

The booth will feature an improved version of the popular “You be the Judge” selfie station that will allow visitors of all ability and mobility to take a photo in a judicial robe with a real gavel. Visitors will also be able to indicate and learn about their home judicial district using an update interactive component with a Minnesota Judicial District map.

And, follow along at www.instagram.com/mncourts for photos of the booth and its visitors.

