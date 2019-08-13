Bar Buzz: Nine candidates forwarded for three District Court vacancies

Governor Tim Walz has an expansive field of candidates from which to choose appointees to the bench, having received three finalists for three spots in the 1st, 4th and 10th Judicial Districts. They include six women and three men.

10th District

Three women finalists have been named in the 10th Judicial District to fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge Tammi A. Fredrickson. One is Assistant Anoka County Attorney Melissa Saterbak, who prosecutes felonies and is a member on the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault in the Access to Justice Subcommittee. She volunteers as a Family and Youth Board Member at her church.

Another is Catherine Trevino, an assistant public defender in the 10th Judicial District. Her community involvement includes being a member of the Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, a member of Minnesota Women Lawyers Community Action & Advocacy Committee, a member of the Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force, a Mock Trial Judge for high school, and a member of the Peace and Justice Committee at St. Stephen’s Church in Anoka.

Also a finalist is Robin Wolpert, an attorney at Sapentia Law Group. Her community involvement includes serving as Chair of the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board, Past President of the Minnesota State Bar Association, the Executive Council of the National Conference of Bar Presidents, and the National Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being.

4th District

Three finalists were also named in the 4th Judicial District to fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Bruce A. Peterson.

One is Annamarie Daley, a partner at Jones Day. Her community involvement includes serving as the immediate past Board Chair of the Minnesota Supreme Court Historical Society, the immediate past Board Chair of the Children’s Law Center of Minnesota, a mentor for law students at the University of St. Thomas Law School, and as a member of several Minnesota State Bar Associations committees and other organizations.

Another is Rachna Sullivan, a partner at Fredrikson & Byron. Sullivan is a director of the Minnesota Chapter Infinity Project, a director of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, and the Co-Chair and Co-Founder of the Leadership Summit on Gender Equity in the Law. Additionally, Sullivan volunteers at various organizations, including providing food packages at the Nellie Stone Johnson Elementary School and serving meals at the Church of St. Stephens in Minneapolis.

The third finalist is Chris Yetka of Larkin Hoffman. Yetka’s community involvement includes serving as a Benefactors’ Board Member of the Volunteer Lawyers Network and staffing pro bono legal clinics at both the Plymouth Christian Youth Center, and YouthLink Homeless Shelter. He is also an active member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hopkins, and the Hennepin County and Minnesota State Bar Associations.

1st District

And in the 1st Judicial District three finalists were also named to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas Pugh. One is Patrick Biren, managing attorney and senior partner at Stitch Angell. His community involvement includes serving as a conciliation court referee in Dakota County, a volunteer attorney for Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, Mock Trial judge through the MSBA and an appointed member of the Scott County Extension Committee. He also provides pro-bono legal services for nonprofits.

Also named is Dannia Edwards, an assistant public defender for the 1st Judicial District. Her community involvement includes service as the State Legal Representative of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, fulfilling multiple roles within the Mount Olivet M.B. Church, being a mentor for the Family Improvement Network Mentor Program, and participation in a variety of other organizations.

The third finalist is Martin Fallon, a partner at Maslon. Fallon’s community involvement includes participation in St. Joseph’s Church in West St. Paul; mentor and advisory roles within multiple local colleges, universities, and academies; board member of the Ramsey County Historical Society; and service in bar associations.