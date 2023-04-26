In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

Minnesota Lawyer’s In-House Counsel Awards celebrate the achievements of attorneys who navigate complicated contract negotiations, defend their companies in high-stakes litigation, defend some of their organization’s most important assets and much more.

This year we’re honoring 18 standout in-house attorneys. These awards recognize leaders in categories based on their organization — health care, nonprofit or government organization, private company and public company — as well as honorees for lifetime achievement and rising stars.

Among this year’s honorees is Gary Koch of Christensen Farms, who is being honored for lifetime achievement. Koch has a long history of working with local farmers and has helped Christensen Farms thrive as its in-house counsel.

We’re also recognizing a pair of rising stars in Joel De León and Jordan Hopkins. De León has thrived in a second career as the in-house counsel for SABIS/International School of Minnesota after spending years as a teacher, and Hopkins, of Stearns Bank N.A., has grown professionally along with her employer, which has become a bank with a national presence.

All of the honorees were feted at a networking and awards breakfast April 25 at the Lumber Exchange in downtown Minneapolis.

Congratulations to all the Minnesota Lawyer In-House Counsel honorees.

— David Bohlander, editor

Elizabeth C. Borer, Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies

Ted Cadwell, Nature Energy

Brian Flakne, Lupe Development Partners / Flakne Law

Cassandra Headrick, Travelers Companies

Carissa Hong Anderson, Donaldson Company, Inc.

Jihan Jenkins, Pentair

Mark Kalar, Cuningham

Erin Neils, Egan Company

Edgar Ocampo, Stan Koch & Sons Trucking, Inc.

Kent Schoen, Fynn, Inc.

Karin Simonson, Coloplast

Peter Williams, Veit

Peter Zuniga, City of Bloomington, MN

Lifetime Achievement Award

Gary Koch, Christensen Farms

Rising Star

Joel De León, The International School of Minnesota

Jordan Hopkins, Stearns Bank N.A.