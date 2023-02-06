Introducing a new resource for attorneys

Minnesota Lawyer will soon begin publishing submitted “Verdicts & Settlements” reports highlighting attorneys’ work on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants in civil matters. Submissions also will be compiled in a database designed to help Minnesota Lawyer subscribers judge the value of cases, providing members of the bar with a practical resource unavailable elsewhere.

The information contained in these reports will generally be provided by one of the lawyers in the case, although occasional reports may be based on court records and news reports. As a rule, Minnesota Lawyer will withhold the names of attorneys on the “losing” side of a case who did not submit a report.

Reports can stem from proceedings such as trials, mediations, arbitrations, consent decrees, and negotiated settlements. An online form will lead attorneys through the submission process, including the required attachment of documentation to verify the verdict or settlement outcome.

Before publication, Minnesota Lawyer staff will edit material for style, grammar, length, and, where appropriate, content.

Minnesota Lawyer encourages attorneys to submit reports to Verdicts & Settlements to help build a valuable resource for Minnesota’s legal community.

Find the submission form here.

