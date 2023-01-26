Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / The POWER 30: Mergers & Acquisitions 2023
Logo for The Power 30

The POWER 30: Mergers & Acquisitions 2023

By: Minnesota Lawyer January 26, 2023

Click on the image above to see the full magazine.

Click on the image above to see the full magazine.

Welcome to POWER 30, a regular feature from Minnesota Lawyer that examines the power brokers who lead and influence various parts of the Minnesota legal community.

For this edition of POWER 30, we’re focusing on mergers and acquisitions.

In POWER 30, we highlight those whose mere presence on a case signifies the stakes, who have influenced the direction of the law, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose respect within the bar is undeniable.

To create this editorial-selected list, we interviewed respected attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed outcomes of significant cases handled by these and other attorneys, and consulted the archives of Minnesota Lawyer to highlight people whose achievements and influence we recognize as powerful business litigators in Minnesota.

Scott L. Anderson

Rachel Benedict

Frank B. Bennett

Ryan C. Brauer

Morgan Burns

William M. Burns

Christopher Carlisle

Tammera R. Diehm

Christopher J. Dolan

Cate Heaven Young

Alyssa Hirschfeld

R. Ann Huntrods and Dennis Knoer

Leigh-Erin Irons

Randall E. Kahnke

Sean Kearney

 Laurie Knocke

Phillip B. Martin

Ryan G. Miest

Stephen M. Quinlivan

F. Matthew Ralph

Robert A. Rosenbaum

Barbara Lano Rummel

Steven J. Ryan

Timothy J. Scallen

Jon Schindel and Kyle Moen

Kate Sherburne

Michael Stanchfield

Michael Stewart

Robert Tunheim

Mark D. Williamson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo