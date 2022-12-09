Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
‘Revocation pathway’ to prison

Ramsey County, Robina Institute work to counter incarceration rate

By: Todd Nelson December 9, 2022

Understanding why Ramsey County has a high number of probation revocations and finding ways to reduce that total are among the goals of a multiyear effort involving corrections and court officials, researchers and community members.

