Jerry Blackwell is a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. (File photo)

U.S. Senate confirms Blackwell as Minnesota district judge

By: The Associated Press December 7, 2022

A founding partner of Blackwell Burke, Jerry Blackwell worked pro bono as he helped prosecute former police officer Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

