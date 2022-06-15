Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
President nominates Jerry Blackwell to federal bench

By: The Associated Press June 15, 2022

Jerry Blackwell is a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments.

