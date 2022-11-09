Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Business / Economy / Vonage agrees to pay $100M to settle FTC lawsuit
Vonage was acquired earlier this year by Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson but continues to operate as an independent unit as per the terms of the $6.2 billion deal.
Vonage was acquired earlier this year by Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson but continues to operate as an independent unit as per the terms of the $6.2 billion deal. (AP file photo)

Vonage agrees to pay $100M to settle FTC lawsuit

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires, Kimberly Redmond November 9, 2022

Vonage has agreed to pay $100 million to resolve a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit that alleges the Holmdel, New Jersey-based cloud communications company failed to give customers an easy way to cancel their internet-based telephone services and charged them excessive fees.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo