AP file photo: Star Tribune Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the media in this Feb. 17, 2020, photo.

Plaintiffs dismiss suit challenging police staffing in Minneapolis

By: Laura Brown October 6, 2022

After two years of litigation, plaintiffs who sued the Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey over police staffing have dismissed their lawsuit. They are satisfied that the new budget for police shows a trend away from what they had characterized as “police defunding.”

