Police staffing order reversed

The Minnesota Court of Appeals says the Hennepin County District Court erred when it concluded that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council had a clear duty to continuously employ a minimum number of officers. In this photo, Frey addresses the media on Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP file photo: Star Tribune, pool)

Court: Adherence to Minneapolis charter rule is discretionary

By: Laura Brown March 16, 2022

The Minnesota Court of Appeals says the Hennepin County District Court erred when it concluded that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council had a clear duty to continuously employ a minimum number of officers.

