Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: Police ruling appeal, racism settlement, and more
Jacob Frey
The Upper Midwest Law Center claims that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is essentially “dismantling” the police by not employing as many officers as are dictated by city charter. (AP file photo)

Bar Buzz: Police ruling appeal, racism settlement, and more

By: Laura Brown March 25, 2022

A biweekly roundup of topics of interest to Minnesota’s legal community.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo