Close up of a lot of law reports in library
Depositphotos.com image

Initiative stocks African law libraries

Chance meeting at 2008 potluck drew Thomson Reuters into collaboration

By: Laura Brown April 20, 2022

A Minnesota-based initiative has shipped 115 law and human rights libraries to 24 African countries since 2008, and new initiatives seek to strengthen the collaborative enterprise involving law firms, government officials and a leading legal publisher.

