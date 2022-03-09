Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting so-called conversion therapy during a ceremony at the Capitol in St. Paul on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The order took away public funding for conversion therapy and prevented deceptive practices relating to it. The order could be overturned by another governor. (AP file photo: Steve Karnowski)

‘Conversion therapy’ ban advances

House measure approved by committee on party-line vote

By: Laura Brown March 9, 2022

Minnesota is one step closer to banning “conversion therapy” on minors and vulnerable adults with the approval of House File 2156 by a House committee.

