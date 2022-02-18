T

he disruptions we saw in 2020 rippled into the work being honored here in Minnesota Lawyer’s Attorneys of the Year for 2021.

Those ripples can be seen most cleanly in cases involving fraudulent N95 masks, the toppling of the statue of Christopher Columbus at the state Capitol and in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Attorneys involved in all of those cases are recognized here for their outstanding legal work. But it can also be seen in how attorneys continued to find ways to work together and build the legal professional while being miles apart.

Inside this magazine, you’ll also find examples of attorneys doing exemplary work in the fields of immigration law, family law, consumer protection, employment disputes, personal injury and more.

The attorneys featured here were feted at an awards and networking event on Feb. 17 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis.

Congratulations to all of our 2021 Attorneys of the Year.

— David Bohlander, editor

Groups

3M N95 Mask Seizure Litigation

Bair Hugger MDL Plaintiffs

Brown, Lee, and Young v. Reese Pfeiffer and United States v. Pfeiffer

The Hall Law Team

Minor Does v. The Hills Youth and Family Services

Mohamed Noor appellate team

N.H. v. Anoka Hennepin School District

Protecting Minnesotans from Medicaid Fraud, State v. Remona Lysa Brown

Protecting Tenants as Consumers, State v. Steven Meldahl

ResCap Liquidating Trust Litigation Team

RightCHOICE Managed Care, Inc. et al v. Hospital Partners Inc. Case Team

Shefa v. Attorney General Keith Ellison, et al.

University of Minnesota Law School Clemency Project

Individuals

Patrick Arenz, Robins Kaplan

Alain Baudry, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Mai Moua, Mai Neng Moua Law Office

Kaarin Nelson Schaffer, Conard Nelson Schaffer PLLC

Melissa Nilsson, Henson Efron

Matthew Pelikan, Madel PA

Paul D. Peterson, Founding partner, Harper & Peterson, PLLC

Eric Rice, The Law Office of Eric A. Rice

Chris Sailors, SailorsAllen Law

Erin Sindberg Porter, Jones Day

Jeff Storms, Newmark Storms Dworak LLC

Aaron Van Oort, Faegre Drinker



Teams

Court J. Anderson and Benjamin J. Hamborg , Henson Efron

Tim Barnett and Ryan Schildkraut, Winthrop & Weinstine

Kathleen Flynn Peterson and Robert King Jr., Ciresi Conlin

Dan Guerrero and Perry Moriearty, Meshbesher & Spence and University of Minnesota Law School

Brooke Holmes and Randall Knutson , Knutson + Casey

Willow Anderson and Jack Rice, Willow Anderson Law and Jack Rice Defense

Outstanding Service to the Profession

Beth Bertelson, Bertelson Law Office

Abigail Cerra, Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission

Derek Chauvin Prosecution

Rita Coyle DeMeules, Minnesota Supreme Court



Dyan Ebert, Quinlivan & Hughes

David Herr, Maslon

Mark Myhra, Boston Scientific Corporation

Eric Nelson, Halberg Criminal Defense

