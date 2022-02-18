Those ripples can be seen most cleanly in cases involving fraudulent N95 masks, the toppling of the statue of Christopher Columbus at the state Capitol and in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Attorneys involved in all of those cases are recognized here for their outstanding legal work. But it can also be seen in how attorneys continued to find ways to work together and build the legal professional while being miles apart.
Inside this magazine, you’ll also find examples of attorneys doing exemplary work in the fields of immigration law, family law, consumer protection, employment disputes, personal injury and more.
The attorneys featured here were feted at an awards and networking event on Feb. 17 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis.
Congratulations to all of our 2021 Attorneys of the Year.
— David Bohlander, editor
Groups
3M N95 Mask Seizure Litigation
Brown, Lee, and Young v. Reese Pfeiffer and United States v. Pfeiffer
Minor Does v. The Hills Youth and Family Services
N.H. v. Anoka Hennepin School District
Protecting Minnesotans from Medicaid Fraud, State v. Remona Lysa Brown
Protecting Tenants as Consumers, State v. Steven Meldahl
ResCap Liquidating Trust Litigation Team
RightCHOICE Managed Care, Inc. et al v. Hospital Partners Inc. Case Team
Shefa v. Attorney General Keith Ellison, et al.
University of Minnesota Law School Clemency Project
Individuals
Patrick Arenz, Robins Kaplan
Alain Baudry, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
Mai Moua, Mai Neng Moua Law Office
Kaarin Nelson Schaffer, Conard Nelson Schaffer PLLC
Melissa Nilsson, Henson Efron
Matthew Pelikan, Madel PA
Paul D. Peterson, Founding partner, Harper & Peterson, PLLC
Eric Rice, The Law Office of Eric A. Rice
Chris Sailors, SailorsAllen Law
Erin Sindberg Porter, Jones Day
Jeff Storms, Newmark Storms Dworak LLC
Aaron Van Oort, Faegre Drinker
Teams
Court J. Anderson and Benjamin J. Hamborg , Henson Efron
Tim Barnett and Ryan Schildkraut, Winthrop & Weinstine
Kathleen Flynn Peterson and Robert King Jr., Ciresi Conlin
Dan Guerrero and Perry Moriearty, Meshbesher & Spence and University of Minnesota Law School
Brooke Holmes and Randall Knutson , Knutson + Casey
Willow Anderson and Jack Rice, Willow Anderson Law and Jack Rice Defense
Outstanding Service to the Profession
Beth Bertelson, Bertelson Law Office
Abigail Cerra, Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission
Rita Coyle DeMeules, Minnesota Supreme Court
Dyan Ebert, Quinlivan & Hughes
David Herr, Maslon
Mark Myhra, Boston Scientific Corporation
Eric Nelson, Halberg Criminal Defense
= Circle of Excellence Attorney of the Year
