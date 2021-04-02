Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Bar Buzz / Six in running for 6th District bench
gavel
Depositphotos.com image

Six in running for 6th District bench

By: Kevin Featherly April 2, 2021

Six finalists have been named for a pair of judgeships in the state’s 6th Judicial District. The state’s Judicial Selection Commission named the batch of finalists on March 26.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo