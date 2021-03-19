Bar Buzz: Kaardal appeals referral for sanctions

Attorney Erick Kaardal is appealing a Washington, D.C., federal judge’s order referring him for sanctions.

Kaardal hopes to overturn the order from U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, which turned his case over to that district’s Grievance Committee. Penalties that committee might issue could include anything from simple reprimand to disbarment.

Kaardal got into Boasberg’s doghouse after filing the lawsuit, Wisconsin Voters Alliance, et. al., v. Vice President Mike Pence. The litigation, which was withdrawn on Jan. 7, attempted to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.

Kaardal filed his appeal on March 3 with the D.C. U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. On March 16, attorneys Justin M. Flint and co-counsel Channing L. Shor filed entries of appearance declaring they would represent Kaardal and his law firm, Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, P.A., in the matter. Both are members of Washington-based Eccleston & Wolf, P.C.

Also on March 16, Kaardal notified the court that he would not need transcripts as part of his appeal.

On Jan. 7, after Kaardal voluntarily withdrew his suit, Boasberg ordered him to show cause why his “risible” and “prolix” complaint did not merit lawyer discipline. Unsatisfied with his response, Boasberg referred Kaardal to his district’s Committee on Grievances on Feb. 19.

“When any counsel seeks to target processes at the heart of our democracy, the committee may well conclude that they are required to act with far more diligence and good faith than existed here,” Boasberg wrote in his order.

Kaardal could not be reached Thursday morning for comment.

