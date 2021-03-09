Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Whistleblower claims: what employers should consider
Whistleblower law
Depositphotos.com image

Whistleblower claims: what employers should consider

By: Terran C. Chambers and Sean R. Somermeyer March 9, 2021

In the three years since the Minnesota Supreme Court’s decision in Friedlander v. Edwards Lifesciences LLC, courts have begun to shape what is — and what is not — sufficient to make out a successful whistleblower claim under the Minnesota Whistleblower Act (MWA).

About Terran C. Chambers and Sean R. Somermeyer

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo