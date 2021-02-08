Bar Buzz: Abrams elected to national board

Dakota County District Court Judge Jerome Abrams has been elected state representative on the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), the state’s Judicial Branch announced on Feb. 2.

Abrams, who serves in the state’s 1st Judicial District, was elected by members of the group’s Minnesota chapter.

“I am honored to have been elected by my colleagues and very pleased to represent the distinguished trial lawyers of Minnesota,” Judge Abrams said in a press release.

“The mission of ABOTA is critical,” he added, “and helps promote trust and confidence in the justice system, so as a judge I am especially pleased to help carry out that mission.”

The national board’s purpose is to improve the field of trial advocacy, preserve judicial Independence and support the right to trials by jury. It consists of 7,600 lawyers and judges nationally. The Minnesota chapter has 177 members.

Abrams was appointed to the bench in 2007. Before that, he was a state and federal court civil practitioner.

He has taken numerous leadership positions since becoming a judge, serving on the Minnesota District Judges Association board, as a judicial representative on the America Bar Association’s Business Law Section and as judicial manager of the Dakota County District Court’s expedited litigation track pilot project.

He has also served on the National Center for State Courts board.

