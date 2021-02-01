People & Practices: Feb. 1, 2021

Minneapolis partner David Crosby will serve as Stinson LLP’s next deputy managing partner, alongside Kansas City-based Managing Partner-elect Allison Murdock. Their term will begin July 2021, at the conclusion of current Managing Partner Mark Hinderks’ term.

Crosby has held multiple leadership positions during his 27-year tenure at the firm. He currently serves as co-chair of a Business Litigation division and as a member of the firm’s associate evaluation committee. He completed a five-year term with Stinson’s board of directors in 2019. As deputy managing partner, Crosby will serve and support nearly 500 attorneys in Stinson’s 13 locations.

Crosby’s experience in both commercial and estate and trust litigation spans from handling billion-dollar family trust disputes to defending large software manufacturers in multidistrict class actions. He has also successfully argued numerous federal and state court appeals for clients across the country.

In addition to his leadership roles within the firm, Crosby has also served on the board of directors of the Conflict Resolution Center of Minnesota and the Minnesota Loan Repayment Assistance Program. Crosby earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his J.D. from the Northwestern University School of Law.

CHS Inc., an agribusiness cooperative based in Inver Grove Heights, has named Brandon Smith executive vice president and general counsel. Smith will join CHS in late March 2021. Smith succeeds James Zappa, the company’s executive vice president and general counsel since 2015. As part of his career transition plan, Zappa will assume another leadership role in the company.

Most recently, Smith served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Tenneco Inc., a multinational industrial company based in Lake Forest, Illinois. Prior to joining Tenneco in 2008, Smith was an attorney with Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago.

Smith earned a law degree from Cornell Law School, Ithaca, New York, and a bachelor’s degree from Hiram College, Hiram, Ohio. He is an active community volunteer, including serving as a board member for The 100 Club.

Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, has named five new shareholders in its Minneapolis and St. Cloud offices.

Kathy Y. Allen represents lenders, borrowers, and servicers in connection with complex real estate and other commercial transactions, focusing on the areas of multifamily housing, finance development, and servicing. She primarily represents lenders who originate loans, which are later sold to Freddie Mac, for multifamily housing projects around the country.

Kelly C. Engebretson assists businesses and individuals with their litigation needs, including commercial and business disputes, construction disputes, shareholder disputes, professional liability claims, personal torts, and a variety of other areas. She also provides regulatory and compliance counsel for public utilities and represents those clients before state regulatory bodies in litigation matters.

Brittney M. Miller assists clients in all family-related matters, including parenting, support, division of assets, stepparent and same-sex adoptions, antenuptial agreements, and many other issues confronting modern families. She has extensive experience with cases involving complex social and financial issues at both the trial and appellate court levels.

John M. Schmid primarily represents lenders that originate and sell multifamily mortgage loans to Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. In all aspects of his practice, he examines and resolves title issues affecting real estate. He works with clients to help close their deals in diverse markets all over the country, many with complex features such as targeted affordable housing, ground lease transactions, and joint ventures.

Alex R. Schoephoerster provides strategic advice to clients in the areas of contract law, entity formation, fundraising, commercial transactions, estate planning and succession planning, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, buy-sell agreements, and general business practices. He is also well-known for advising emerging companies and entrepreneurs on a suite of startup and growth matters.

Julie N. Nagorski, partner/co-chair of DeWitt LLP’s Litigation Practice Group, has been appointed to the Minnesota State Bar Real Property Certification Board. The board has eight members who serve a three-year term.

The Certification Board is responsible for drafting, reviewing and grading certification examinations; making decisions regarding the certification/decertification of applicants and current specialists; reviewing the certification standards and proposing any changes; and overseeing the administration of the Real Property Certification program. Currently there are 314 attorneys in Minnesota who are MSBA Certified Real Property Law Specialists.

Nagorski has significant experience litigating disputes in numerous areas of the law, with a focus on real property and construction disputes. Nagorski earned her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

Bassford Remele announces that Casey D. Marshall has been elected to shareholder, and Kathryn L. Babb, Bryce D. Riddle, Lauren C. Curtright, Khuram M. Siddiqui, and Gillian L. Gilbert have become associates of the firm.

Casey Marshall is a litigator who represents corporations and individuals in commercial disputes, and navigates families, businesses, and individuals through trust and estate conflicts. Experienced in the litigation process, Marshall regularly represents clients in shareholder and securities disputes, as well as other business-related claims, in multiple jurisdictions. He represents clients in probate, state, federal, and appellate courts, recently helping resolve multiple proceedings initiated by beneficiaries of trusts and disputes between shareholders in closely held corporations.

Kathryn Babb is a litigator who focuses her practice in the areas of general liability, products liability, professional liability, and employment law. She has experience defending large and small companies in alternative dispute resolution and trial. Babb is a graduate of William Mitchell College of Law.

Bryce Riddle focuses his practice in the areas of complex commercial litigation, insurance coverage, construction, general liability, and tort litigation. He has significant class action experience. Riddle graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Elizabeth V. Cutter and the Honorable Bridget A. Sullivan at Minnesota’s 4th Judicial District.

Lauren Curtright focuses her practice in the areas of employment litigation, products liability, and professional and organizational liability. Prior to joining Bassford Remele, Curtright served as a law clerk for the Honorable Jamie L. Cork at Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Curtright graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Khuram Siddiqui focuses his practice in the areas of general liability, construction, and professional liability. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School. During law school, Siddiqui competed on the University of Minnesota’s Bankruptcy Moot Court Team and served as a student attorney in the University of Minnesota’s Bankruptcy Clinic where he assisted clients in Chapter 7 Bankruptcy.

Gillian Gilbert focuses her practice in the areas of commercial litigation, employment law, and trusts and estates litigation. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School. During law school, Gilbert was a member of the University of Minnesota’s Litigation and Trial Advocacy Group. She also undertook a significant research project analyzing gendered narratives surrounding human rights violations, mentored by the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Counter-Terrorism.

