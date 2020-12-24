Quantcast
Jerry Relph
Sen. Jerry Relph, R-St. Cloud, has a laugh with colleagues during a March 13, 2017, Senate Judiciary committee hearing. Relph died on Dec. 18 of COVID-19. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Relph remembered for kindness, acuity

By: Kevin Featherly December 24, 2020

Sen. Jerry Relph, 76, a state senator described by his colleagues as compassionate, kind and collaborative, died on Dec. 18 from COVID-19.

