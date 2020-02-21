Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Panel OKs Senate confirmations for sentencing panel
Senate Judiciary Chair Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, regards Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission Executive Director Nate Reitz at a hearing on Monday. A bill proposed by Limmer would require most commission members to stand for Senate confirmation. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Senate Judiciary Chair Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, regards Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission Executive Director Nate Reitz at a hearing on Monday. A bill proposed by Limmer would require most commission members to stand for Senate confirmation. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Panel OKs Senate confirmations for sentencing panel

By: Kevin Featherly February 21, 2020

Chair hints Schell’s DOC status might be in trouble.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo