Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Sentencing board OKs five-year cap on probation
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell sits beside the collection of badges that he wore during his long law enforcement career. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell sits beside the collection of badges that he wore during his long law enforcement career. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Sentencing board OKs five-year cap on probation

By: Kevin Featherly November 15, 2019

An unelected board last week took a swift, publicly unannounced step toward instituting a five-year cap on most new felons’ probations.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo