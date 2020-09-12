2020 Up & Coming Attorneys: Anu Chudasama

Anu Chudasama takes ethics seriously, as her service as chair of the Minnesota State Bar Association’s Professional Regulation Committee and an ethics investigator for the 2nd Judicial District attests.

Chudasama is an appointee to the Minnesota Supreme Court’s No-Fault Standing Committee, which serves the interests of the No-Fault system, including arbitration and the investigation of arbitrator complaints. She is an active No-Fault arbitrator.

“Minnesota takes lawyer regulation seriously. I’m grateful to be part of a system that holds lawyers to such high standards,” Chudasama said.

Chudasama’s quest for leadership roles extends to serving the State Bar of Wisconsin as president of the board of the Nonresident Lawyers Division and as chair of the Board of Governors’ Governance Committee. Chudasama also serves on the board of Civil Society, a nonprofit assisting human trafficking and sexual assault victims.

These roles are in addition to Chudasama’s work in medical malpractice, legal malpractice, personal injury and general liability. “I’m passionate about representing clients and work very hard to attain favorable results for them,” Chudasama said.

What inspires you and motivates you to achieve your goals?

I always want to do the best I can for clients. That’s a big motivator — doing my job well and being a zealous advocate for individuals, businesses or hospitals, whoever the client is.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

I was born to Indian parents in the Middle East in Bahrain, an island off the Saudi Arabian coast. I went to British schooling before my family immigrated to Canada when I was 12.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

I love visiting my parents — hanging at the pool and playing Mindi Cote, an Indian card game. I also delight in fishing, floating in the lake and playing yard games with family at my in-laws’ cabin.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.