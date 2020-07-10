Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced
Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

By: Minnesota Lawyer July 10, 2020

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and the legal professionals who work to make sure the job gets done.

We are pleased to announce the 2020 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

All of the Up & Coming Attorney honorees are in their first decade of practice.

Unsung Legal Heroes come from seven categories: legal administrative assistant, paralegal or judicial clerk, administrator or office manager, librarian, accounting staff, information technology and marketing.

Congratulations to the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

 

Up & Coming Attorneys

 

Rachelle Anderson

Bowman and Brooke LLP

 

Raha Assadi-Lamouki

Winthrop & Weinstine P.A.

 

Elsa M. Bullard

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

Anuradha Chudasama

Bassford Remele P.A.

 

Jennifer Cross

City of Bloomington

 

Sarvesh Desai

Henson Efron

 

Alex Dyste-Demet

Office of the Solicitor, U.S. Department of the Interior

 

Jason Engelhart

Stinson LLP

 

Courtney Ernston

Minnesota Construction Law Services

 

Amran Farah

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Elizabeth Fors

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Caitlinrose Fisher

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Anne Haaland

Henson Efron

 

Cole Hickman

Hellmuth & Johnson

 

Laura Hupp

Merchant & Gould

 

Drew James

Dorsey & Whitney

 

Aaron Knoll

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Jillian Kornblatt

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Amy M. Krupinski

CBS&H

 

Barry Landy

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Pharaoh Lewis

Nilan Johnson Lewis PA

 

Sharon Markowitz

Stinson LLP

 

Patrick Newman

Bassford Remele, P.A.

 

Lauren E. Pockl

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

 

Kaleb Rumicho

Office of Gov. Tim Walz

 

Zuri Balmakund Santiago

Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

 

Fue Lo Thao

Ramsey County Attorney’s Office

 

Tiana Towns

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Erin E. Westbrook

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

 

Emily Bodtke Zambrana

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

 

Unsung Legal Heroes

Jessica Detko

Fish & Richardson P.C.

 

Jennifer Domholt

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Barb Ell

Bowman and Brooke LLP

 

Pat Ewald

Fish & Richardson P.C.

 

Molly Gulbrandson

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

Susan (Sue) Heger

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Desweon (Des) Hinds, Jallison Hubbard and Katrina St. Clair        

Blackwell Burke P.A.

 

Laura Haupt-Coleman

Honsa Mara Landry

 

Information Technology Team

Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

 

Selina Kolsrud

U.S. Attorney’s Office

 

Jennifer Marrone

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Paul McCaffrey

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Adriana Mejia

Children’s Law Center of Minnesota

 

Yvonne Miller

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

Laura Mitlyng

Merchant & Gould

 

Anthony Simone

Stinson LLP

 

Shannon Stoneking

Dakota County Law Library

 

Jenny Taplin

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Cynthia Trana

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

 

Rachel Zacharias

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

For more information about the awards, including the virtual awards program on Sept. 9, click here.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo