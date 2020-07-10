Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and the legal professionals who work to make sure the job gets done.
We are pleased to announce the 2020 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
All of the Up & Coming Attorney honorees are in their first decade of practice.
Unsung Legal Heroes come from seven categories: legal administrative assistant, paralegal or judicial clerk, administrator or office manager, librarian, accounting staff, information technology and marketing.
Congratulations to the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
Up & Coming Attorneys
Rachelle Anderson
Bowman and Brooke LLP
Raha Assadi-Lamouki
Winthrop & Weinstine P.A.
Elsa M. Bullard
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Anuradha Chudasama
Bassford Remele P.A.
Jennifer Cross
City of Bloomington
Sarvesh Desai
Henson Efron
Alex Dyste-Demet
Office of the Solicitor, U.S. Department of the Interior
Jason Engelhart
Stinson LLP
Courtney Ernston
Minnesota Construction Law Services
Amran Farah
Greene Espel PLLP
Elizabeth Fors
Robins Kaplan LLP
Caitlinrose Fisher
Greene Espel PLLP
Anne Haaland
Henson Efron
Cole Hickman
Hellmuth & Johnson
Laura Hupp
Merchant & Gould
Drew James
Dorsey & Whitney
Aaron Knoll
Greene Espel PLLP
Jillian Kornblatt
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Amy M. Krupinski
CBS&H
Barry Landy
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Pharaoh Lewis
Nilan Johnson Lewis PA
Sharon Markowitz
Stinson LLP
Patrick Newman
Bassford Remele, P.A.
Lauren E. Pockl
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Kaleb Rumicho
Office of Gov. Tim Walz
Zuri Balmakund Santiago
Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
Fue Lo Thao
Ramsey County Attorney’s Office
Tiana Towns
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Erin E. Westbrook
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr
Emily Bodtke Zambrana
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Unsung Legal Heroes
Jessica Detko
Fish & Richardson P.C.
Jennifer Domholt
Robins Kaplan LLP
Barb Ell
Bowman and Brooke LLP
Pat Ewald
Fish & Richardson P.C.
Molly Gulbrandson
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Susan (Sue) Heger
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Desweon (Des) Hinds, Jallison Hubbard and Katrina St. Clair
Blackwell Burke P.A.
Laura Haupt-Coleman
Honsa Mara Landry
Information Technology Team
Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
Selina Kolsrud
U.S. Attorney’s Office
Jennifer Marrone
Robins Kaplan LLP
Paul McCaffrey
Robins Kaplan LLP
Adriana Mejia
Children’s Law Center of Minnesota
Yvonne Miller
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Laura Mitlyng
Merchant & Gould
Anthony Simone
Stinson LLP
Shannon Stoneking
Dakota County Law Library
Jenny Taplin
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Cynthia Trana
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Rachel Zacharias
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
For more information about the awards, including the virtual awards program on Sept. 9, click here.