Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court green-lights third-party litigation finance
Bob Koneck and Jason Lien
Bob Koneck (left), an associate at Nilan Johnson Lewis PA, and Jason Lien, a partner at Maslon LLP

Court green-lights third-party litigation finance

By: Jason Lien and Bob Koneck June 5, 2020

Third-party litigation finance (“TPLF”) has rapidly transformed into an industry with the capacity to affect nearly any party on any civil case.

About Jason Lien and Bob Koneck

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo