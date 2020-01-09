Bob Bennett and three more join Robins Kaplan

Noted civil rights attorney Robert Bennett has split from Gaskins Bennett Birrell along with three other lawyers from the firm, Katie Bennett, Andrew Noel, and Marc Betinsky.

They will be joining Robins Kaplan, also noted for civil rights and personal injury work.

The Bennett lawyers are known for litigation seeking redress for civil rights violations and police misconduct, police shootings, and prison neglect and abuse.

Their most noteworthy victories include a 2019 landmark settlement of $20 million with the city of Minneapolis on behalf of the family of Justine Ruszczyk, who was shot by a Minneapolis police officer in July 2017. It was the largest settlement of a case involving a fatal police shooting nationwide.

The group also secured a $3 million settlement in the fatal police shooting death of Philando Castile. Bennett and Noel worked in collaboration with attorneys from Robins Kaplan to help secure over $54 million on behalf of the victims of the Minneapolis 35W bridge collapse.

Bennett has been named Attorney of the Year by Minnesota Lawyer six times. Katie Bennett has also been named Attorney of the Year.