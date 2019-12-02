Bar Buzz: Final Four at Mitchell Hamline in December

The search committee for a new dean of Mitchell Hamline has selected four finalists who will visit the school in December. Receptions are planned for each candidate.

All four finalists are from outside the law school and outside the state of Minnesota, although one has been here before. Visiting Minnesota in December will be a good opportunity for them to show their moxie.

Norman Williams is the associate dean for academic affairs at Willamette University College of Law in Salem, OR. He will visit the school on Dec. 3-4, with a reception with alumni from 5:45-6:45 on Dec. 3. Williams has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, magna cum laude, and a juris doctor degree from New York University, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif.

Eileen Scallen is the director of part-time faculty and senior advisor to the dean’s office at the UCLA School of Law. She will visit the school on Dec. 5-6, with a reception with alumni from 5:45-6:45 on Dec. 5. Scallen received her M.A. from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and her J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School, where she was Editor-in-Chief of the Minnesota Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif. She was a professor at then William Mitchell of College of Law from 2000 to 2013.

Anthony Niedwiecki is dean and professor of law at Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco. He will visit the school on Dec. 9-10, with a reception with alumni from 5:45-6:45 on Dec. 9. Niedwiecki earned his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University, JD from Tulane University Law School and LLM from Temple University Beasley School of Law.

Karen Bravo is the vice dean of the Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. She will visit the school on Dec. 10-11, with a reception with alumni from 5:45-6:45 on Dec. 10. She received her B.A. with honors from The University of the West Indies, her J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and her LLM from New York University School of Law.