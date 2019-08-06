Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Viking’s comp claim too late
viking-w

Viking’s comp claim too late

By: Dan Heilman August 6, 2019

The Minnesota Supreme Court has thrown out a workers' compensation danaward to retired defensive lineman Alapati Noga.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo