Bar Buzz: More fun than flipping a coin

By: Minnesota Lawyer August 6, 2019

Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen, aka@paulthissen, recently posted on Twitter this photo about judicial decision-making, confirming all our suspicions. He wrote, “I got the most thoughtful gift from my clerks as they depart — a perfect tool for the toughest cases! Thanks to Joe [Janochoski], Cayla [Ebert] and all the MN Supreme Ct clerks for your service & wisdom this year.”

